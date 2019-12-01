SEA Games 2019: Vietnam vs Indonesia live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Vietnam are set to take on Indonesia in an exciting match in the men’s football tournament of the 2019 SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Sunday.

Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam had opened their campaign with a 6-0 win over Brunei Darussalam before thrashing Laos 6-1 in their second match. Meanwhile, Indonesia defeated defending champions Thailand 2-0 in their first game before overcoming Singapore in their second match by the same scoreline.

As many as 11 ASEAN nations are fighting each other to finish on the podium in the men’s football tournament in this year’s Southeast Asian Games hosted by the Philippines.

The competing nations have been split into two groups during a group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10. The Rizal Memorial Stadium, the City of Imus Grandstand and the Binan Football Stadium will host the matches in the tournament.

When to watch?

The SEA Games 2019 men’s football match between Vietnam and Indonesia will take place on December 1, 2019 and kicks off at 8 PM HKT.

The Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can follow LIVE updates from the SEA Games 2019 men’s football tournament via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.