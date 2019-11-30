Japan’s Nippon TV Beleza win inaugural AFC Women’s Club Championship

Japanese champions Nippon TV Beleza have defeated Melbourne Victory 5-0 at the Yongin Citizen Sports Park in Korea Republic on Saturday to lift the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2019 title.

25-year-old Japan international striker Mina Tanaka fired in a hattrick while Sara Ito and Kokona Iwasaki were also on the scoresheet as the Japanese club finished on top in the round-robin league after the thrashing of the Australian champions.

Congratulations Nippon TV Beleza for winning the inaugural #AFCWomensClub title! pic.twitter.com/RRjh7Frf85 — AFC (@theafcdotcom) November 30, 2019

Four clubs from four countries — Melbourne Victory of Australia, Jiangsu Suning of China PR, Nippon TV Beleza of Japan and Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels of Korea Republic — took part in the inaugural edition of the women’s tournament in the South Korean city of Yongin.

Nippon TV Beleza finished the tournament with two wins and a draw from three matches earning them seven points. While they defeated Red Angels 2-0 and Melbourne 5-0, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Chinese Women’s Super League champions Jiangsu Suning.

Jiangsu finished second in the four-team tournament after a 2-0 win over Incheon Red Angels. The Chinese side who were held to a 1-1 draw by Melbourne finished with five points.

Red Angels ended their campaign with three points while W-League champions Melbourne Victory finished bottom with one point.

(Photo credit: Asian Football Confederation)