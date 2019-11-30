Theerathon set to create history as Yokohama F. Marinos have one hand on J1 League trophy after latest win

Thailand star Theerathon Bunmathan’s Yokohama F. Marinos have one hand on the J1 League trophy after defeating Kawasaki Frontale 4-1 in their penultimate league outing.

Teruhito Nakagawa opened the scoring for Yokohama in the eighth minute before Brazilian forward Erik Lima gave them the 2-0 lead against defending champions Kawasaki Frontale four minutes into the second half.

Lima added his second in the 69th minute before Kawasaki pulled one back through Leandro Damiao five minutes later. However, Keita Endo added a fourth for Ange Postecoglou’s Yokohama one minute from time to seal the 4-1 win.

29-year-old Theerathon started the game in the left-back role and played the full 90 minutes as he is one match away from becoming the first Thai footballer to win the J1 League title.

Theerathon’s Yokohama will face second-placed FC Tokyo in their final league match on December 7. Avoiding a defeat of more than three goals to Tokyo will ensure a first Japanese top division title since 2004 for the club owned by Nissan Motors and City Football Group.

The league triumph would also mean a place in the AFC Champions League 2020 for Yokohama and the Thailand international defender could feature in Asia’s premier club competition if his loan move from Muangthong United is extended for the next season.

Yokohama currently have 67 points and a goal difference of +27 from 33 matches in the J.League while FC Tokyo have 64 points and a goal difference of +20. Kashima Antlers are third with 60 points while Kawasaki are fourth with 57 points heading into the final matchday.

Thitipan Puangchan’s Oita Trinita are seventh with 47 points while Chanathip Songkrasin’s Consadole Sapporo are eighth with 46 points.