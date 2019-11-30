Theerathon set to create history as Yokohama F. Marinos have one hand on J1 League trophy after latest win

Thailand star Theerathon Bunmathan’s Yokohama F. Marinos have one hand on the J1 League trophy after defeating Kawasaki Frontale 4-1 in their penultimate league outing.
Teruhito Nakagawa opened the scoring for Yokohama in the eighth minute before Brazilian forward Erik Lima gave them the 2-0 lead against defending champions Kawasaki Frontale four minutes into the second half.
Lima added his second in the 69th minute before Kawasaki pulled one back through Leandro Damiao five minutes later. However, Keita Endo added a fourth for Ange Postecoglou’s Yokohama one minute from time to seal the 4-1 win.
29-year-old Theerathon started the game in the left-back role and played the full 90 minutes as he is one match away from becoming the first Thai footballer to win the J1 League title.
［Full Time］
明治安田生命J1リーグ第33節
横浜F・マリノス 4-1 川崎フロンターレ
presented by @Cisco
⚽️GOAL⚽️
8′#仲川輝人
49′ 69′#エリキ
89′#遠藤渓太 #fmarinos #Jリーグ pic.twitter.com/rxBMO2JUdB
— 横浜F･マリノス【公式】 (@prompt_fmarinos) November 30, 2019
Theerathon’s Yokohama will face second-placed FC Tokyo in their final league match on December 7. Avoiding a defeat of more than three goals to Tokyo will ensure a first Japanese top division title since 2004 for the club owned by Nissan Motors and City Football Group.
The league triumph would also mean a place in the AFC Champions League 2020 for Yokohama and the Thailand international defender could feature in Asia’s premier club competition if his loan move from Muangthong United is extended for the next season.
Yokohama currently have 67 points and a goal difference of +27 from 33 matches in the J.League while FC Tokyo have 64 points and a goal difference of +20. Kashima Antlers are third with 60 points while Kawasaki are fourth with 57 points heading into the final matchday.
🥇 最新順位表
🏆 明治安田生命J1リーグ#Jリーグ
順位表詳細はこちら⏬https://t.co/kQKqU2HP0s
2019 明治安田生命Jリーグ終盤戦
特集ページは⏬https://t.co/pylJ1iB6Hn pic.twitter.com/UuqhLc5nQ7
— Ｊリーグ (@J_League) November 30, 2019
Thitipan Puangchan’s Oita Trinita are seventh with 47 points while Chanathip Songkrasin’s Consadole Sapporo are eighth with 46 points.