Cong Phuong’s Sint-Truiden eye under-fire IR Iran national team boss Marc Wilmots – Reports

Vietnam star Nguyen Cong Phuong’s Sint-Truiden VV are eyeing under-fire IR Iran national team head coach Marc Wilmots, according to reports in Belgian media.

Wilmots, the Belgian who took charge of Team Melli in May 2019, looks to be on his way out after a disastrous start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers during which they have suffered defeats to Bahrain and Iraq.

The poor run of results have seen Iran slip from the No. 1 spot in Asia for the first time since 2014.

And the relationship between Wilmots and the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) have worsened with the former Belgium manager alleging “serious contractual violations” from the part of the FFIRI.

Now, it is being reported that Jupiler Pro League outfit Sint-Truiden are looking to appoint Wilmots as their manager.

The team currently sits 11th in the Belgian top division with just five wins from 15 matches which has led to the sacking of Marc Brys.

