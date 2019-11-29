Hosts Philippines in semifinals of SEA Games 2019 women’s football after 5-0 win over Malaysia

Hosts Philippines have booked a place in the semifinals of the women’s football tournament of SEA Games 2019 after a 5-0 thrashing of Malaysia at the Binan Football Stadium on Friday.

Philippines were held to a goalless draw by Myanmar in their opening match in Group A of the women’s football tournament on November 26, but became the second team to book a place in the knockout stages of the competition.

They will join Vietnam who became the first team to reach the last four of the Southeast Asian Games from Group B after their 6-0 win over Indonesia earlier in the day.

Sarina Bolden was the star for the Malditas against Malaysia scoring a first-half hattrick.

She opened the scoring in the 21st minute before Alisha del Campo made it 2-0 in the 39th minute. Sarina struck again in the 41st and 45th minutes to complete his hattrick and give Philippines a 4-0 lead by the half-time break.

Eva Madarang completed the 5-0 rout by netting in the 90th minute.

Myanmar will face Malaysia in the final match of Group A with the Asian Lionesses only needing to avoid a defeat to progress.

(Photo credit: Philippine Football WNT)