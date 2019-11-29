Hosts Philippines rekindle SEA Games 2019 hopes after 1-0 win over Malaysia

Captain Stephan Schrock scored straight from a corner kick in the second half as hosts Philippines edged 2017 finalists Malaysia 1-0 in men’s football of SEA Games 2019 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Friday.

Coming on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Myanmar, it was Philippines who made the livelier start in a do-or-die clash for them. However, they failed to capitalise on their early domination as Malaysia defence held on tight.

Ong Kim Swee’s men needed time to settle down and started holding more of the ball as the game progressed. They had to wait until the 23rd minute to have their first effort at goal — an Adam Nor Azlin free kick that was comfortably scooped up by goalkeeper Anthony Pinthus.

A miscommunication between Pinthus and Justin Baas gifted an opportunity for Malaysia striker Hadi Fayyadh in the 31st minute, but the Fagiano Okayama attacker’s effort flew across the goal and out.

Much of the second half was a stop-start affair with both teams showing the physical side of their game. Tempers also flared as the referee had to sweat it out to keep things under control. The match needed a goal and it came in the 78th minute.

Azkals captain Schrock, on corner kick duties, took an in-swinging one towards the near post which angled wickedly towards the goal.

Malaysia custodian Haziq Nadzli could only punch the ball onto his defender Danial Amier and back into the net, but the goal was credited to Schrock as the match officials deemed the corner to have crossed the line before being dealt with by the young JDT II goalkeeper.

Malaysia, stunned by the goal, tried to hit back but except for a Fayyadh effort, few minutes after the opener, that was ballooned over, Kim Swee’s side never really threatened to equalise against a revitalised Philippines side.

The win means the hosts have now climbed to third place in Group A with four points from three matches — three points behind toppers Myanmar and level on points with Cambodia who have the better goal difference and also a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Malaysia are with just one point from two matches so far.

(Photo credit: Myanmar Football Federation)