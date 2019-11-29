SEA Games 2019: Vietnam thrash Indonesia 6-0 to reach semifinals of women’s football

Vietnam have booked a place in the semifinals of the women’s football tournament in SEA Games 2019 after thrashing Indonesia 6-0 at the Binan Football Stadium in Philippines on Friday.

The defending champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Thailand in their opening match of the competition on November 26, but made it to the knockout stages from Group B after a comprehensive win over Putri Merah Putih.

Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung opened the scoring for the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 winners in the ninth minute before Nguyen Thi Van scored in the 14th and 19th minutes to give Vietnam a 3-0 lead heading into the half-time break.

Huynh Nhu added a fourth five minutes after restart and netted her second in the 61st minute. Tuyet Dung also found her second of the day five minutes from time as they completed the 6-0 rout.

Thailand and Indonesia will face each other in the final fixture of Group B on December 2 to decide who will join Vietnam in the semifinals as the runners-up from the pool.

Philippines will face Malaysia in Group A in the other match to be played in the women’s football tournament on Friday.

(Photo credit: Vietnam Football Federation)