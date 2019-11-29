Myanmar go top of Group A after 3-1 win over Timor-Leste in SEA Games 2019 men’s football

Myanmar defeated Timor-Leste 3-1 to record their second win from three matches in men’s football of SEA Games 2019 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Friday.

It was only the woodwork that was in Myanmar’s way as they tried to hurt the East Timorese early. Myat Kaung Khant received the ball at the edge of the box and curled a left-footer into the goal. With goalkeeper Aderito Fernandes beaten, the crossbar came to Timor-Leste’s rescue.

But Myanmar did go in front seconds later as Aung Kaung Mann exchanged passes with Htet Phyo Wai inside the box and fired past Aderito to give Velizar Popov’s side a 1-0 lead 10 minutes into the game.

Timor-Leste did have a rare opportunity to threaten when Edit Romanos Savio got hold of a stray back pass from Myanmar in the 28th minute, ran at the opposition backline and tested goalkeeper Sann Sat Naing from inside the box, but to no avail.

34 minutes in, shot-stopper Aderito had to make a stunning save to keep the score at 1-0 after Myat Kaung Khant had released Htet Phyo Wai on goal and the Shan United winger fired in a venomous effort on target.

But there was nothing Aderito could do as Myanmar’s attacking duo combined again two minutes and this time, Phyo Wai slashed his shot well past the Timor-Leste goalkeeper to double the Asian Lions’ advantage.

It looked like Myanmar were about to run away with the game, but Timor-Leste reduced the deficit five minutes from the half-time break as Ximines Mesquita popped up to score his nation’s first goal of SEA Games 2019.

Myanmar, however, restored their two-goal advantage nine minutes after the restart as skipper Hlaing Bo Bo poked in when Aderito came out to punch a corner away, but completely misjudged the flight of the delivery.

3-1 was how the match ended as Popov’s men went top of Group A having now collected seven points from three matches leapfrogging Cambodia who have four points from two outings.

(Photo credit: Myanmar Football Federation)