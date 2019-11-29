LIVE: SEA Games 2019 Men’s Football – Timor-Leste vs Myanmar

Myanmar are facing Timor-Leste in the men’s football tournament of the 2019 SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Friday.

Myanmar were held to a 1-1 draw Malaysia in their opener, but bounced back with a 2-1 win over Philippines in the second match. Meanwhile, Timor-Leste were thrashed 5-0 by Cambodia in their opening match.

As many as 11 ASEAN nations are fighting each other to finish on the podium in the men’s football tournament in this year’s Southeast Asian Games hosted by the Philippines.

The competing nations have been split into two groups during a group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10. The Rizal Memorial Stadium, the City of Imus Grandstand and the Binan Football Stadium will host the matches in the tournament.

Timor-Leste vs Myanmar in the men’s football tournament of SEA Games 2019 will kick off at 4 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this SEA Games 2019 men’s football match via our Matchday Blog right here!