Former Australia and Oman head coach Pim Verbeek passes away

Former Australia and Oman head coach Pim Verbeek has passed away at the age of 63 after battling cancer.

The Dutch tactician had guided the Oman national football team to the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, but had stepped down due to health reasons earlier this year.

Verbeek also took Australia to the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Pim Verbeek, the Dutch coach who led the @Socceroos to the 2010 #WorldCup, has passed away at the age of 63. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/VhzBNZWnD9 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2019

Verbeek first started working in Asian football as deputy to compatriot Guus Hiddink with the Korea Republic national team in 2000 and was part of the coaching staff during their historic run into the semifinals of the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

He returned to South Korea in 2005 as the U-23 head coach before assisting Dick Advocaat at the 2006 World Cup.

He was named the head coach of the Taegeuk Warriors in 2006 and guided them to a third-placed finish at the 2007 AFC Asian Cup.

So sad to lose such a gentleman and someone who I respected alot as a manager and person. Rest in peace Pim Verbeek 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HM553EyEFl — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) November 28, 2019

Verbeek managed the Morocco U-23s from 2010 to 2014 before taking charge of Oman in 2016 for a three-year stint.

As a player, the Dutchman spent his entire playing career at Sparta Rotterdam where he had to cut short his playing career at the age of 25 due to injury.