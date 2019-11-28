Osvaldo Haay shines as Indonesia defeat Singapore 2-0 for second win in SEA Games 2019

Substitute Osvaldo Haay was the star of the evening as Indonesia defeated Singapore 2-0 in men’s football of SEA Games 2019 at Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Thursday.

This is Indonesia’s second win of the men’s football tournament after defeating defending champions Thailand by the same scoreline in their opener and takes them to second place in Group B level on six points with table toppers Vietnam after two sets of matches.

Singapore were held to a goalless draw by Laos in their opening match and were desperate to get their campaign back on the right track. And it showed in the first half as Fandi Ahmad’s Lions were the better of the two sides.

However, the Singaporeans barely created any chance against the 2019 AFF U22 Championship winners except for a free kick from Lionel Tan which was tipped over the bar by Indonesia goalkeeper Nadeo Argawinata in the 17th minute.

But, second half saw a completely different Indonesia side as they came out of the blocks flying following the restart.

Lechia Gdansk attacker Egy Maulana was the first to bombard the Singaporean defence as he took out a couple of defenders with some brilliant footwork before firing in a shot that was kept out by the Lions shot-stopper Zharfan Rohaizad.

In the 63rd minute, Persebaya Surabaya forward Osvaldo had his first look at the goal, but Singapore captain Irfan Fandi made a last-second interception to deny the Indonesian attacker from poking in the opening goal.

The two players were at it again the very next minute as Osvaldo chested down a hopeful ball forward and left the Singaporean defender in a heap before firing in the crucial opener past Zharfan for Indra Sjafri’s side.

10 minutes later, Osvaldo and Irfan battled again and this time, it looked as if the defender had taken the ball away from the attacker with a tackle inside the box.

However, the 22-year-old Indonesian recovered in time to play the ball onto the path of Asnawi Bahar who rolled the ball into the goal to increase Garuda Muda’s advantage and secure their second straight victory in SEA Games 2019.

