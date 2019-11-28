Thailand bounce back with 7-0 win over Brunei in SEA Games 2019 men’s football

Thailand have bounced back from an opening day defeat to Indonesia after thrashing Brunei Darussalam 7-0 in men’s football of SEA Games 2019 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Thursday.

The 2017 SEA Games gold medallists had suffered a 2-0 defeat to 2019 AFF U22 Championship winners Indonesia in their opening match, but Thailand got thier campaign back on track with an impressive win over Brunei.

However, Akira Nishino’s men had to endure a frustrating first half where they failed to break down the Brunei defence up until Buriram United forward Supachai Jaided headed in the opening goal in the 42nd minute.

The floodgates had opened and Jaroensak Wonggorn got behind the Brunei backline to grab Thailand’s second the very next minute.

Bangkok United midfielder Anon Amornlerdsak made it 3-0 after the half-time break in brilliant fashion as he fired home a free kick from a tight angle before Sarayut Sompim added their next heading home a corner kick in the 71st minute.

The fifth came from the boots of Suphanat Mueanta who danced past a couple of defenders inside the opposition box before firing past the goalkeeper in the 72nd minute.

Anon scored his second in the 86th minute before Supachok Sarachat completed the 7-0 rout two minutes from time.

Thailand are scheduled to face Singapore next in Group B of the men’s football tournament.

(Photo credit: FA Thailand)