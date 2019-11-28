Vietnam make it two wins out of two after 6-1 demolition of Laos in SEA Games 2019

Vietnam have recorded their second win of men’s football tournament in SEA Games 2019 after a 6-1 thrashing of Laos at the Binan Football Stadium in Philippines on Thursday.

Nguyen Tien Linh was the standout star of the evening scoring a hattrick for Park Hang-seo’s side while Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Trong Hoang and Nguyen Quang Hai also wrote their names into the scoresheet.

Just like they did in their opening 6-0 demolition of Brunei Darussalam, the Vietnam U-22s launched into an early lead through Tien Linh who latched onto a loose ball at the edge of the box and netted as early as the third minute.

Tien Linh, who scored the Golden Dragons’ winning goal against United Arab Emirates in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers earlier this month, found his second when Ho Tan Tai stole possession and played him through on goal in the 17th minute.

Hung Dung, assisted by Quang Hai, made it 3-0 for Vietnam nine minutes into the second half before Tien Linh completed his hattrick three minutes later.

Laos did manage to bulge Vietnam’s goal around the hour-mark as Kaharan Phetsivilay headed in a free kick, but Vietnam made a strong finish to the game as senior internationals Trong Hoang and Quang Hai added to the scoresheet to record a 6-1 win.

The 2018 AFC U-23 Championship runners-up, who are currently top of Group B with six points, will now face Indonesia, who defeated Thailand 2-0 in their opener, on December 1.

(Photo credit: Vietnam Football Federation)