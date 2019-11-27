Cambodia record first win after 5-0 thrashing of Timor-Leste in SEA Games 2019

Cambodia recorded their first win in men’s football of SEA Games 2019 in grand style after defeating Timor-Leste 5-0 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday.

The Cambodians were looking for the first win of their SEA Games 2019 campaign after they were held to a 1-1 draw by hosts Philippines through an injury-time equaliser in their opening match of men’s football tournament.

And the Angkor Warriors were gifted a golden opportunity by Timor-Leste when goalkeeper Aderito Fernandes was deemed to have handled a back pass from his defender leading to an indirect free kick inside the box.

Sin Kakada took the indirect kick which took a wicked deflection off the Timorese defensive wall and wrong-footed Aderito to give Felix Dalmas’ side an early lead in the seventh minute of the Group A clash.

Aderito was once again tested in the 36th minute by a long ranger which he managed to parry onto the crossbar only for Keo Sokpheng to put the rebound into the net. But, much to the custodian’s relief, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Cambodia finally had some breathing space in the 70th minute when Reung Bunheing tapped in a cross from Sokpheng after the seasoned Cambodia senior international was played through on goal by Seut Baraing.

27-year-old Sokpheng was behind Cambodia’s third as well seven minutes later as the Visakha forward danced past the Timorese defender to fire a shot at goal that was pushed back out by Aderito only as far as substitute Sieng Chanthea, the 17-year-old who made it 3-0.

Chanthea then turned provider as he squared the ball to his international teammate Sokpheng who was not to be denied this time around and made it two goals from as many matches in the 2019 SEA Games.

A fifth came in the dying minutes of the game when Bunheing poked in after a pinball inside the penalty box as Cambodia climbed to the top of Group A thanks to a superior goal difference despite being level on four points with Myanmar.

(Photo credit: Cambodia Football Federation)