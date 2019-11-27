Win Naing Tun scores winner as Myanmar defeat hosts Philippines 2-1 in SEA Games 2019

Win Naing Tun struck late in the second half as Myanmar inflicted a 2-1 defeat on hosts Philippines in their second outing in men’s football of SEA Games 2019 at Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Wednesday.

Philippines had began brightly in their second outing, but it was Myanmar who took the lead against the run of play. Justin Baas gave away possession in the centre of the field allowing the Asian Lions to go on the offensive just past the quarter-hour mark.

Not much later, with the Azkals backline scrambling, Myat Kaung Khant lifted the ball over the line of defence for Aung Kung Mann to roll the ball through the legs of Philippines goalkeeper Anthony Pinthus and launch his side into an early lead.

The hosts once again tried to find an opening in the Myanmar defence, but it was the visiting Burmese who almost doubled their advantage in Manila. Htet Phyoe Wai carried the ball to the byline in the 40th minute before firing a ball across the goal.

Myat Kaung Khant, creator of the first goal, was in the centre and only needed the slightest of connections to make it 2-0 to Myanmar, but the Yadanarbon F midfielder failed to find the telling touch.

And much to their chagrin, the Azkals equalised just before the half-time break as Dennis Chung chested a cross down to Baas who slashed the ball into the goal to amend for his mistake that led to Myanmar’s opener.

Second half saw Philippines probing for a goal to give them the lead, but Myanmar were always a threat on the counter with their pacy forwards.

In the 73rd minute, Kung Mann produced a save off Pinthus after getting behind the Filipino defence and a couple of minutes later, substitute Win Naing Tun fired into the side-netting after beating the opposition defenders for pace.

The decisive goal came in the 79th minute when Kaung Khant was played through by a defence-splitting pass from the midfield, and the player bagged his second assist squaring the ball for Naing Tun to score the winning strike.

Myanmar, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Malaysia in their opener, now have four points from two matches.