SEA Games 2019: Myanmar vs Philippines live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Hosts Philippines will face Myanmar in their second outing of the men’s football tournament of the 2019 SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday.

Myanmar were held to a 1-1 draw by Malaysia in their opener while Philippines scored late to hold Cambodia to a 1-1 draw in their first game. As many as 11 ASEAN nations are fighting each other to finish on the podium in the men’s football tournament in this year’s Southeast Asian Games hosted by the Philippines.

The competing nations have been split into two groups during a group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10. The Rizal Memorial Stadium, the City of Imus Grandstand and the Binan Football Stadium will host the matches in the tournament.

When to watch?

The SEA Games 2019 men’s football match between Myanmar and Philippines will take place on November 27, 2019 and kicks off at 4 PM HKT.

The Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can follow LIVE updates from this SEA Games 2019 men’s football match via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.