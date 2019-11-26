AFC Women’s Club Championship 2019: Incheon Red Angels thrash Melbourne Victory 4-0 in opener

Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels thrashed Melbourne Victory 4-0 on the opening day of the inaugural AFC Women’s Club Championship at the Yongin Citizen Athletic Park Stadium in Yongin on Tuesday.

Four clubs from four countries — Australia, China PR, Japan and Korea Republic — are taking part in the first edition of the tournament which is being held from November 26 to 30 in the South Korean city of Yongin.

FT: Melbourne Victory 🇦🇺 0 – 4 🇰🇷 Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels Hosts Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels open their #AFCWomensClub campaign with a thumping win over Melbourne Victory! pic.twitter.com/KSbkBV0zRb — AFC (@theafcdotcom) November 26, 2019

While W-League champions Melbourne Victory are representing Australia, 2019 Chinese Women’s Super League winners Jiangsu Suning will represent China. 2018 Nadeshiko League Division 1 winners Nippon TV Beleza from Japan and Red Angels from hosts South Korea are the other teams in the tournament.

On the opening day of the competition, Kim Dam-bi opened the scoring for the South Koreans in the 24th minute before Brazil international forward Thais Duarte Guedes doubled their lead eight minutes later.

Lee Sea-eun added a brace in the second half as the Incheon club demolished their opponents from Down Under.

FT: Nippon TV Beleza 🇯🇵 1 – 1 🇨🇳 Jiangsu Suning Ladies FC Nippon TV Beleza and Jiangsu Suning share the spoils in the opening match of #AFCWomensClub! pic.twitter.com/wIIFoFAh9x — AFC (@theafcdotcom) November 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Nippon TV Beleza and Jiangsu Suning had played out a 1-1 draw in the other match of Tuesday. Malawi international Tabitha Chawinga had given the Chinese side the lead in the seventh minute only for Mina Tanaka to equalise two minutes later.

(Photo credit: Asian Football Confederation)