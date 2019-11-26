Hosts Philippines hold Myanmar to goalless draw in SEA Games 2019 women’s football

Hosts Philippines have held Myanmar women’s national team to a commendable draw in their opening match of the women’s football tournament in SEA Games 2019 at the Binan Football Stadium on Tuesday.

The Philippine Malditas are in Group A of the women’s football competition along with Myanmar and Malaysia in the multi-sport event they are hosting.

The top two teams from the preliminary stage will reach the semifinals and the hosts have strengthened their chances of doing so by taking points off a strong Myanmar side.

Credit must go to Philippines for a much better showing against a Myanmar side who they had lost to 6-0 in the previous edition of the Southeast Asian Games held in Malaysia two years ago.

Khin Moe Wai had scored a hattrick while Win Theingi Tun, Yee Yee Oo Goal and Naw Ar Lo Wer Phaw had scored one goal apiece as Myanmar thrashed Philippines on their way to winning bronze medal at the 2017 SEA Games.

Philippines will next Malaysia women’s national team in their next match on November 29 while the Asian Lionesses face Malaysia in their second outing on December 2.

Group B of the women’s football tournament features Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia.

(Photo credit: Philippine Football Federation)