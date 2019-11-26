Laos hold Singapore to commendable draw in SEA Games 2019 men’s football

Laos have held Singapore to a 1-1 draw in their opening match of the men’s football competition in SEA Games 2019 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday.

The Lions went into the match with a strong starting 11 with Singapore Premier League 2019 Player of the Year Faris Ramli, one of the two overage players in the squad, and senior international Ikhsan Fandi leading the line.

While Singapore were looking to make it to the knockout stages from the the ‘Group of Death’, Laos could be delighted if they could at least better their 2017 tally of three points in a pool that also features 2018 AFC U23 Championship finalists Vietnam, 2017 SEA Games gold medallists Thailand and Indonesia.

However, Laos can set their ambitions higher after managing to hold Fandi Ahmad’s side goalless in their opening match. Singapore dominated the proceedings in Manila, but failed to find a way past the Laotian defence.

Up next for Laos is Vietnam who thrashed Brunei Darussalam 6-0 in their opener on Monday. Meanwhile, Singapore will have a tough challenge against Indonesia who defeated Thailand 2-0 earlier in the day.