Thailand hold Vietnam to 1-1 draw as women’s football off to cracking start in SEA Games 2019

2017 gold medallists Vietnam and silver medallists Thailand played out a 1-1 draw in a high-octane inaugural match in women’s football tournament of SEA Games 2019 on Tuesday.

Vietnam and Thailand had finished level on 10 points after the round robin matches in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games hosted by Malaysia, but it was Mai Duc Chung’s side that emerged on top of the podium by the closest of margins thanks to a better goal difference.

The rivalry has been renewed since then on several occasions — most recently at the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 where Vietnam once again emerged on top stunning 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup participants Thailand 1-0 in the final.

And it looked like the Golden Girls were once again going to have the upper hand over their ASEAN neighbours in the Group B clash as at the Thai Van Duong’s first-half strike gave them the 1-0 lead in the 2019 SEA Games opener.

Van Duong had struck just before the two teams went into the lime break, but Thailand were desperate to find a way back after the restart.

And they were rewarded for their persistence in the 87th minute when Taneekarn Dangda scored the equaliser to rescue a point for the Thai women.

Vietnam will now face Indonesia, the other team in the group, on November 29.

