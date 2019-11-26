Indonesia condemn defending champions Thailand to 2-0 defeat in SEA Games 2019

Indonesia got their SEA Games 2019 men’s football campaign to a brilliant start as they overcame defending champions Thailand 2-0 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday.

In a cracking match that pitted 2017 SEA Games gold medalists Thailand against 2019 AFF U22 Championship winners Indonesia, it was Indra Sjafri’s men who emerged victorious courtesy of goals from Egy Maulana Vikri and Osvaldo Haay.

It was a dream start for Garuda Muda as Lechia Gdansk starlet Egy put them ahead with barely four minutes on the clock.

Evan Dimas took a short corner and then delivered a cross into the box which was turned towards goal by centre-back Bagas Adi Nugroho. Thailand shot-stopper Nont Muangngam did manage to deny the first effort, but he was helpless as Egy poked in on the rebound to give Indonesia the lead.

Indra’s men were almost unstoppable in the early minutes of first half and almost doubled their lead in the 16th minute after further good work from Egy, this time on the wings.

The 19-year-old did well to beat his marker on the right and played in a pinpoint cross to find an unmarked Dimas in front of the goal, but the Barito Putera midfielder’s volley was way off target as Thailand avoided falling further behind.

Thai wonderkid Suphanat Mueanta created his team’s best chance of the first 45 minutes as he brought down a cross from the left and let fly from inside the box only for Indonesia custodian Nadeo Argawinata to make a brilliant stop in the 19th minute.

Apart from a speculative effort from Chatmongkol Tongkiri which missed the target by inches, Akira Nishino’s Thailand offered very little in the attack.

Both sides had to take big calls at half time as Indonesia were forced to take off Egy due to an injury while Nishino introduced senior international Supachok Sarachat to inspire his U-22 men.

Indonesia went close to increasing their advantage again in the second half when Asnawi Bahar’s cross rattled the crossbar 10 minutes after the restart and then through Saddil Ramdani who produced a fingertip save from Muangngam in the 75th minute.

However, the win was finally sealed four minutes from time when Indonesia hurt the Thais on the break and Osvaldo struck the nail on the opposition’s coffin!

