LIVE: SEA Games 2019 Women’s Football – Vietnam vs Thailand

Defending champions Vietnam are facing Thailand on the opening day of the women’s football tournament of the 2019 SEA Games at the Binan Football Stadium in Philippines on Tuesday.

Vietnam are going into the competition as the 2019 AFF Women’s Championship winners while Thailand are the traditional heavyweights and took part in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France earlier this year.

The competing nations have been split into two groups during the group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia and Myanmar pooled into Group A while Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia making up Group B.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 5 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 8. The Rizal Memorial Stadium and the Binan Football Stadium will host the matches in the women’s event.

Vietnam are the defending champions of the women’s football competition in SEA Games having finished ahead of silver medallists Thailand and bronze medallists Myanmar in the 2017 edition held at Malaysia.

Vietnam vs Thailand in the women’s football tournament of SEA Games 2019 will kick off at 8 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this SEA Games 2019 women’s football match via our Matchday Blog right here!