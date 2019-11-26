SEA Games 2019: Vietnam vs Thailand live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Defending champions Vietnam are taking on Thailand on the opening day of the women’s football tournament of the 2019 SEA Games at the Binan Football Stadium in Philippines on Tuesday.

Vietnam are going into the competition as the 2019 AFF Women’s Championship winners while Thailand are the traditional heavyweights and took part in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France earlier this year.

The competing nations have been split into two groups during the group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia and Myanmar pooled into Group A while Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia making up Group B.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 5 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 8. The Rizal Memorial Stadium and the Binan Football Stadium will host the matches in the women’s event.

Vietnam are the defending champions of the women’s football competition in SEA Games having finished ahead of silver medallists Thailand and bronze medallists Myanmar in the 2017 edition held at Malaysia.

When to watch?

The SEA Games 2019 women’s football match between Vietnam and Thailand will take place on November 26, 2019 and kicks off at 8 PM HKT.

The Binan Football Stadium in Binan, Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can follow LIVE updates from this SEA Games 2019 women’s football match via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.