Hosts Philippines strike at death to hold Cambodia to 1-1 draw in SEA Games 2019 opener

Dennis Chung struck an equaliser in the dying embers as hosts Philippines held Cambodia to a 1-1 draw in their opening match in men’s football tournament of SEA Games 2019 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Monday.

Keo Sokpheng’s first-half strike looked to be enough for Cambodia to bag all three points, but Germany-based Chung struck in the fourth minute of the second-half injury time to rescue a point for the hosts.

Philippines fielded a strong line up featuring both their overage players Amani Aguinaldo and Stephan Schrock as they looked to put on a good showing on their home soil under the management of Goran Milojevic.

However, it was Cambodia who finally broke the deadlock late in the first half to stun the Azkals supporters in Manila and it was a beautifully-crafted goal at that from the Kouprey Kampuchea.

It was Visakha FC forward Sokpheng, one of the two overage players in Felix Dalmas’ SEA Games roster, who wrote his name to the scoresheet after exchanging a one-two with his club teammate Cheng Meng to get inside the box.

Receiving a backheel pass onto his path from Meng, Sokpheng had his first effort saved by Philippines goalkeeper Anthony Pinthus, but rolled the ball past the Switzerland-based custodian on the rebound in the 41st minute.

Despite desperately trying to find a way back, Philippines never really threatened Cambodia with their attacks for much of the game. But, Schrock inspired his teammates at a time when the feeling was all was lost for the Azkals.

The 33-year-old produced a quick burst of pace to create panic in the Cambodia backline allowing Chung to fire in the equaliser from the edge of the box and send the home crowd into delirium.

The Angkor Warriors will now face Timor-Leste in their second outing on November 27 while for Philippines, on the same day, is a tough battle against Myanmar who held 2017 finalists Malaysia to a 1-1 draw earlier in the day.

(Photo credit: Cambodia Football Federation)