Ha Duc Chinh scores four as Vietnam demolish Brunei 6-0 in SEA Games 2019 opener

Ha Duc Chinh scored four times as Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam began their SEA Games 2019 men’s football campaign with a 6-0 thrashing of Brunei Darussalam at the Binan Football Stadium in Philippines on Monday.

Finding themselves in a group featuring defending champions Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Laos and Brunei, Vietnam knew they had to get their campaign off to a good start and that is what exactly they went and did at Binan in their opener.

SHB Da Nang forward Duc Chinh found his first goal of the game from a short corner kick as early as the 10th minute before slotting in from a cross by his captain Do Thanh Thinh in the 23rd minute for his second.

Brunei managed to keep Vietnam at bay for the remainder of the first half, but 22-year-old Duc Chinh had his hattrick just three minutes after restart as he headed in from another corner kick to make it 3-0 to Park Hang-seo’s men while Trieu Viet Hung also scored not much later.

Brunei’s marking from set pieces left a lot to be desired for and Duc Chinh took full advantage to net his fourth in the 66th minute. Nguyen Trong Hung escaped his marker inside the box and fired past the Brunei goalkeeper to make it half a dozen goals for Vietnam in a winning start.

