Malaysia and Myanmar share points in SEA Games 2019 men’s football opener

Malaysia and Myanmar played out a 1-1 draw in the opening match in Group A of the men’s football tournament in SEA Games 2019 on Monday.

The meeting between 2017 finalists Malaysia and semifinalists Myanmar, both of whom lost to eventual champions Thailand, was the standout fixture on the opening day of the Southeast Asian Games and the two teams did not disappoint at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Philippines.

There were warning signs for Malaysia early in the game when Aung Naing Win’s free kick was spilled by Malaysia goalkeeper Haziq Nadzli onto the woodwork in the 12th minute and the Asian Lions launched into the lead from the resulting corner.

Myanmar captain Hlaing Bo Bo delivered the corner into the box where defender Soe Moe Kyaw headed into give Velizar Popov’s side an early lead against Ong Kim Swee’s wards.

However, the lead was short-lived and Myanmar had only themselves to blame for it. Aung Naing Win had his back pass intercepted by a vigilant Akhyar Rashid who crossed it in for Fagiano Okayama forward Hadi Fayyadh to tap in at the near post in the 24th minute

Malaysia had chances to win the game later on in the game, but it was the crossbar who came to the rescue of Myanmar — not once, but twice.

19-year-old Hadi almost had his second in the 37th minute when he headed in a free kick against the woodwork while Adam Nor Azlin also rattled the crossbar with a free kick in the 63rd minute.

Myanmar will now face hosts Philippines in their second outing on November 27 while Malaysia’ second game is against the same opposition on November 29.

(Photo credit: Myanmar Football Federation)