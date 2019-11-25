LIVE: SEA Games 2019 Men’s Football: Vietnam vs Brunei Darussalam

Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam are taking on Brunei Darussalam U-22s in their opening match in the men’s football tournament of the 2019 SEA Games at the City of Imus Grandstand in Philippines on Monday.

Vietnam are yet to win a gold medal in men’s football at the SEA Games, but going through a golden period under South Korean tactician Park, they are firm favourites to go all the way in the competition this time around.

As many as 11 ASEAN nations are fighting each other to finish on the podium in the men’s football tournament in this year’s Southeast Asian Games being hosted by the Philippines.

The competing nations have been split into two groups during a group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10. The Rizal Memorial Stadium and the City of Imus Grandstand will host the matches in the tournament.

Vietnam vs Brunei Darussalam in the men’s football tournament of SEA Games 2019 will kick off at 4 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this SEA Games 2019 men’s football match via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com right here!