LIVE: SEA Games 2019 Men’s Football: Malaysia vs Myanmar

Malaysia U-22s are facing Myanmar U-22s in the inaugural match of the men’s football tournament in the 2019 SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Monday.

Malaysia had reached the final of the 2017 men’s tournament which they hosted, but lost out to Thailand who took the gold medal. Myanmar, meanwhile, also made it through to the knockout stages, but were also beaten by Thailand in the semifinals.

As many as 11 ASEAN nations are fighting each other to finish on the podium in the men’s football tournament in this year’s SEA Games being hosted by the Philippines.

The competing nations have been split into two groups during a group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10. The Rizal Memorial Stadium and the City of Imus Grandstand will host the matches in the tournament.

Malaysia vs Myanmar in the men’s football tournament of SEA Games 2019 will kick off at 4 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this SEA Games 2019 men’s football match via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com right here!