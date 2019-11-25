SEA Games 2019: Vietnam vs Brunei Darussalam live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam will face Brunei Darussalam U-22s in their opening match in the men’s football tournament of the 2019 SEA Games at the City of Imus Grandstand in Philippines on Monday.

As many as 11 ASEAN nations are fighting each other to finish on the podium in the men’s football tournament in this year’s Southeast Asian Games being hosted by the Philippines.

The competing nations have been split into two groups during a group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10. The Rizal Memorial Stadium and the City of Imus Grandstand will host the matches in the tournament.

When to watch?

The SEA Games 2019 men’s football match between Vietnam and Brunei Darussalam will take place on November 25, 2019 and kicks off at 4 PM HKT.

The City of Imus Grandstand in Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can follow LIVE updates from this SEA Games 2019 men’s football match via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.