Myanmar launch new home and away kits ahead of SEA Games 2019

Myanmar men’s and women’s national teams are heading into the football competition of SEA Games 2019 wearing a new skin after launching their brand new home and away kits.

The kits are manufactured by Warrix Myanmar with the home kit sporting the Asian Lions’ trademark red colour while the away kits are white.

There are minor touches that make the kits stand out with a linear pattern of slightly darker red and white shades running down the front of the home and away kits respectively.

While the numbering and crests on the home kit will get a golden touch, those on the white away kit will be in red colour.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Myanmar U-22s are in Group A of the SEA Games 2019 men’s football tournament along with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Cambodia and Timor-Leste. They begin their campaign against Malaysia in the opening match at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on November 25.

Their women’s team are pooled with Philippines and Malaysia in the group stages and will open their campaign against the hosts on November 26 at the Binan Football Stadium.

Meanwhile, the senior national team are on a three-match winning run after the appointment of Antoine Hey including wins over Tajikistan and Mongolia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.