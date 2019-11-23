FA Thailand extends contract of head coach Akira Nishino until 2021

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has extended their head coach Akira Nishino’s contract for two more years meaning the Japanese tactician could helm the Changsuek until 2021.

Nishino, who is the first non-Thai Asian to coach the Thailand national team, was appointed in July 2019 following as a permanent replacement for Milovan Rajevac who was fired during the AFC Asian Cup 2019 earlier in the year.

He was given the responsibility of guiding the team through the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round, the 2019 SEA Games and the 2020 AFC U23 Championship that Thailand will host early next year.

Now, the FA Thailand have decided to extend the contract of the former Japan boss by two years meaning he will oversee the remaining of the War Elephants’ World Cup and Asian Cup qualification campaigns.

Thailand are currently third in Group G of the World Cup Qualifiers, three points behind leader Vietnam and one behind second-placed Malaysia. United Arab Emirates (UAE) are at fourth place two points behind them and a game in hand.

“I feel that the Thai players have potential, whether it is at the youth level or the senior level. So, I see it as my responsibility to help them unleash that potential,” Nishino said after extending his stay in Southeast Asia.

Nishino is currently busy preparing Thailand U-22s for men’s football tournament in 2019 SEA Games set to begin on November 26.