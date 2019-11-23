SEA Games 2019: 6 players to watch out for in men’s football tournament

Men’s football competition will be one of the most followed events in the 2019 SEA Games and there are some stars who could stand out more than others in the tournament.

As many as 11 ASEAN nations will compete in the tournament with top two teams from each group reaching the knockout stages. Hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore will all be hunting for the gold and they have all brought some star-studded lineups to Manila.

Here, FOX Sports Asia lists down the six players who we think you should keep a close eye on over the next couple of weeks…

1) Supachok Sarachat – Thailand

Supachok Sarachart finishes lovely team goal in Thailand’s 0-3 win over Indonesia

The 21-year-old star has established himself as a regular both at Buriram United and Thailand national team in recent times and there is no doubting that Changsuek head coach Akira Nishino rates him highly. Supachok began the year by playing a leading role for Thailand in the 2020 AFC U23 Championship Qualifiers back in March and went on to start all five of the country’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers scoring his first international goals in a 3-0 win over Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta back in September. With Chiangrai United star Ekanit Panya ruled out of the SEA Games after picking up an injury, the onus will be on Supachok to mount Thailand U-22s title defence in Philippines.

2) Luqman Hakim – Malaysia

AFF U18 Championship 2019: Australia 0-3 Malaysia – HIGHLIGHTS

Still only 17 years old, Luqman might still be some way off from winning a cap for the Malaysia senior squad despite signing a landmark deal with Belgium top division outfit KV Kortrijk. But, the prolific scorer has one more platform to display his talents to the world in the form of SEA Games before he embarks on his European adventure. The teenager had helped Malaysia reach the final of the AFF U19 Championship 2019 earlier this year only to lose to Australia. And a few goals from Luqman will do Malaysia no harm as they look to better their silver haul from the 2017 SEA Games.

3) Nguyen Quang Hai – Vietnam

AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC 2-1 Altyn Asyr (Nguyen Quang Hai 61′)

22-year-old Quang Hai will skipper Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam at the SEA Games and nothing less than a gold medal will be on the minds of the travelling squadron that is brimming with young talent. The Vietnamese attacker helped Hanoi FC reach the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final of the AFC Cup 2019 this season and was also instrumental in the nation’s quarterfinal appearance at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 earlier in the year. Being the more experienced and most talented individual in the group, he will now be expected to inspire his teammates as they go in search for their first-ever SEA Games gold in men’s football.

4) Stephan Schrock – Philippines

Stephan Schrock’s sensational second half seals come-back win

Pressure is on Philippines to put on a decent show as they host the Southeast Asian showpiece event on their own soil and the man shouldering large amounts of that responsibility will be Schrock who has been added to the Azkals squad as one of the two overage players. Philippines’ first-ever scorer at the AFC Asian Cup, 33-year-old Schrock can play in a wide variety of roles and can add much-needed experience to the hosts’ young squad. Though not many expect Philippines to go all the way in the tournament, getting out of a group featuring Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste seems to be an achievable target for the Goran Milojevic’s Junior Azkals.

5) Muhammad Rafli – Indonesia

The Indonesia U-23s faced IR Iran U-23s twice in the buildup to the SEA Games 2019 and it was the Garuda Muda who came out on top with a win and a draw. Scoring in both the games was 20-year-old Rafli who is making a name for himself in Indonesia. The Indra Sjafri-coached side, who are the reigning AFF U22 Championship winners, do not have an all-out striker in their squad and our bet is that the lanky Arema FC attacking midfielder will get the nod to start up front beating out competition from Egy Maulana Vikri and Osvaldo Haay.

6) Faris Ramli – Singapore

Another overage player in the list is Singapore international Faris who has been called upto the Lions squad following a scintillating domestic season. He played a starring role to help Hougang United finish third in the 2019 Singapore Premier League qualifying them for the group stages of the 2020 AFC Cup. The display also earned him the Player of the Year Award in the league and also a move to Malaysia Super League side Terengganu FC where he will start his next season. Fandi Ahmad’s side find themselves in a tough group that also features Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos and Brunei Darussalam. But if they are to progress to the semifinals, they most probably will have to thank a Faris, firing on all cylinders in the group fixtures, for it.