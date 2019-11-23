Thailand suffer double blow as Ekanit Panya, Marco Ballini ruled out of SEA Games 2019

Thailand have suffered a huge blow ahead of the 2019 SEA Games after Ekanit Panya and Marco Ballini have been ruled out of the men’s football competition due to injuries.

Muangthong United’s Ballini was one of the players in the Thailand camp for the Sooutheast Asian Games, but the Italian-born centre-back suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the side’s final preparations sidelining him for around six months.

“Life put me in front of another obstacle. My ACL tore yesterday. I promise to everyone and especially to myself that I will overcome this and I’ll be back stronger than ever before,” 21-year-old Ballini wrote in a Facebook post.

Having already lost one of his key stars, Akira Nishino was handed further headache when Chiangrai United star Ekanit followed Ballini to the injury table.

Ekanit was touted to become one of the key players for the Thailand U-22s at the SEA Games after inspiring Nishino’s senior national team squad during their ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign.

However, his club Chiangrai have now announced the player will miss the next two months due to a knee injury he picked up during Thailand’s recent goalless draw against ASEAN champions Vietnam in the World Cup Qualifiers.

“Ekanit will undergo surgery on his injured knee and is expected to be sidelined for at least two months. The club will update the fans on Ekanit’s progress,” the Thai League 1 champions posted on social media.

With the injury to Ekanit coming at the eleventh hour and their final 20-member squad already registered for SEA Games, Thailand will now have to go through the tournament with 19 players, one less than the allowed full strength.