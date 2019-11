Malaysia announce final 20-member squad for SEA Games 2019 men’s football

Malaysia have confirmed their final 20-member squad for men’s football competition in the SEA Games 2019 to begin in Philippines on November 26.

Malaysia are in Group A of the Southeast Asian Games where they are joined by hosts Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste. They had reached the final of the men’s tournament during the 2017 edition held on their own soil only to lose out to Thailand in the decider.

The team coached by Ong Kim Swee, however, are without Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) 22-year-old winger Safawi Rasid who has been rested after starring for Malaysia senior team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Senarai Akhir 20 Pemain Skuad B-22 Kebangsaan Ke Sukan SEA 2019 Berikut senarai pemain yang dipilih @OKS_HarimauMsia bagi membawa cabaran Malaysia pada #SEAGames2019 di Filipina, 25 November hingga 10 Disember 2019. Senarai penuh di https://t.co/xsvUWYObKJ#FAM #HarimauMalaya pic.twitter.com/ND2sBNZDse — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) November 22, 2019

Malaysia’s 20-member final squad for SEA Games 2019 men’s football

GOALKEEPERS: Haziq Nadzli (JDT), Damien Lim (PKNS FC)

DEFENDERS: Dominic Tan (Police Tero FC), Irfan Zakaria (Kuala Lumpur FA), Harith Haiqal (Mokhtar Dahari Academy), Adam Nor Azlin (JDT), Shahrul Nizam (Kelantan FA)

MIDFIELDERS: Nik Akif (Kelantan FA), Syahmi Safari (Selangor FA), Syamer Kutty Abba (JDT), Dinesh R (Pahang FA), Quentin Cheng (Central Coast Mariners), Daniel Amier (FELDA United FC), Danial Haqim (Kelantan FA), Umar Hakeem (Mokhtar Dahari Academy)

FORWARDS: Faisal Halim (Pahang FA), Luqman Hakim (Mokhtar Dahari Academy), Akhyar Rashid (JDT), Koglieswaran Raj (Pahang FA), Hadi Fayyadh (Fagiano Okayama)