Stephan Schrock headlines hosts Philippines’ 20-man squad for SEA Games 2019

33-year-old Stephan Schrock is the biggest name as hosts Philippines announced their 20-member squad for men’s football at the SEA Games 2019 which will begin next week.

The Philippines U-22s are in Group A of the men’s football competition of the 30th Southeast Asian Games along with 2017 finalists Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste.

And the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has included Ceres-Negros FC utility man Schrock as one of the two overage players in their U-22 squad along with 24-year-old defender Amani Aguinaldo.

The Azkals, coached by Goran Milojevic, will open their campaign against Cambodia on November 25 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila before taking on Myanmar on November 27, Malaysia on November 29 and Timor-Leste on December 4.

Philippines had crashed out of the men’s football event in 2017 Southeast Asian Games after finishing with two wins from five matches in a group from which eventual champions Thailand and Indonesia progressed to the knockout stages.