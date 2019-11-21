JDT superstar Safawi Rasid excluded from Malaysia U-23 squad for SEA Games 2019

In what comes as a huge shock, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) superstar Safawi Rasid has been excluded from Malaysia’s squad for SEA Games 2019 which is to begin next week.

Malaysia are in Group A of the Southeast Asian Games along with hosts Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste and reached the final of the men’s tournament during the 2017 edition held on their own soil only to lose out to Thailand.

22-year-old Safawi, who scored a brilliant brace for the senior national team against Indonesia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers this week, was expected to strengthen Malaysia U-23s’ hopes of winning a gold medal in the men’s football competition of the multi-sport event.

However, Malaysia U-23 head coach Ong Kim Swee has now decided to not call up Safawi to the squad despite including seven of the senior internationals who were part of Harimau Malaya’s 2-0 win over Indonesia the other day.

Adam Nor Azlin, Dominic Tan, Haziq Nadzli, Syamer Kutty Abba, Akhyar Rashid, Syahmi Safari and Daniel Amier Norhisham are the seven senior Malaysia internationals Kim Swee has included in his preliminary squad who are training at the MPSJ Stadium in Selangor.

“It was a difficult decision for me to make. Safawi deserves a break as he has played too many matches for both country and club this year,” the Malaysian coach was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

“Safawi needs the rest as we have an important schedule next year. I was the one who made the decision and Safawi himself understands why he was not called up. It is for his own good as well as for JDT and the national team. I hope everyone will understand,” Kim Swee said about the Malaysia Super League 2019 Player of the Year.

Malaysia’s 32-man preliminary squad for SEA Games 2019

Muhammad Haziq Nadzli (JDT), Syamer Kutty Abba (JDT), Akhyar Rashid (JDT), Adam Nor Azlin (JDT), R Dinesh (Pahang FA), Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim (Pahang FA), M Kogileswaran Raj (Pahang FA), Muhamad Shahrul Nizam Ros Hasni (Kelanta FA), Muhammad Danial Haqim Draman (Kelantan FA), Nik Akif (Kelantan FA), Luqman Hakim Shamsudin (Academy Mokhtar Dahari), Harith Haiqal Adam Afkar (Academy Mokhtar Dahari), Muhamad Umar Hakeem Suhar Rezwan (Academy Mokhtar Dahari), Mohd Fadzrul Danel Mohd Nizam (Kedah FA), Mohammad Fayadh Mohd Zulkifli Amin (Kedah FA), Damien Lim Chien Khai (PKNS FC), Muhammad Jafri Muhammad Firdaus Chew (PKNS FC), Muhammad Azri Ab Ghani (FELDA United), Muhammad Danial Amier Norhisham (FELDA United), Muhammad Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi (PKNP FC), Muhammad Firdaus Irman Mohd Fadhil (PKNP FC), Quentin Cheng (Central Coast Mariners), Hadi Fayyadh (Fagiano Okayama) Mohamad Hariz Kamarudin (JDT II), Muhammad Irfan Zakaria (Kuala Lumpur FA), Muhammad Khairul Amizan Suhaimi (Perak TBG), K Thivandaran (PJ City FC), Dominic Tan (Police Tero FC), Evan Wensley Wenceslaus (Sabah FA), Syahmi Safari (Selangor FA), Wan Kuzain Wan Kamal (Sporting Kansas City), Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad (Terengganu FC)