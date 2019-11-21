ASEAN champions Vietnam announce 20-member squad for 2019 SEA Games women’s football

AFF Women’s Championship 2019 winners Vietnam have named their final 20-member squad for the women’s football competition of the 2019 SEA Games which is to get underway in Philippines next week.

Vietnam are also the defending champions of the women’s football competition in Southeast Asian Games having finished ahead of silver medallists Thailand and bronze medallists Myanmar in the 2017 edition held in Malaysia.

This time around, Vietnam find themselves in Group B of the SEA Games along with FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 participants Thailand and Indonesia. Only top two teams from the group will qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. The team will be coached by Mai Duc Chung.

The Golden Girls had stunned hosts Thailand 1-0 in the final of the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium in August to win their third ASEAN women’s title.

Vietnam’s 20-member squad for SEA Games 2019 women’s football

Khong Thi Hang, Tran Thi Kim Thanh, Tran Thi Hong Nhung, Pham Thi Tuoi, Vu Thi Thuy, Nguyen Thi Lieu, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung, Chuong Thi Kieu, Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy, Huynh Nhu, Tran Thi Phuong Thao, Tran Nguyen Bao Chau, Hoang Thi Loan, Vu Thi Nhung, Thai Thi Thao, Pham Hai Yen, Le Thi Diem My, Nguyen Thi Van, Duong Thi Van, Nuyen Thi Xuyen

(Photo credit: Vietnam Football Federation)