2019 SEA Games: Women’s football full schedule, time table, where to watch, live stream in PDF

As many as six Southeast Asian nations will battle each other in the women’s football competition at the 2019 SEA Games which will begin in Philippines on November 26.

The competing nations have been split into two groups during the group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia and Myanmar pooled into Group A while Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia making up Group B.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 5 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 8. The Rizal Memorial Stadium and the Binan Football Stadium will host the matches in the women’s event.

The senior women’s sides of each nation will take part in the tournament with Vietnam going into the competition as the 2019 AFF Women’s Championship winners while Thailand are the traditional heavyweights and took part in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France earlier this year.

Vietnam are the defending champions of the women’s football competition in SEA Games having finished ahead of silver medallists Thailand and bronze medallists Myanmar in the 2017 edition held at Malaysia.

2019 SEA Games – Women’s football competition – Schedule, Fixtures

Group Stages

November 26, 2019 – Vietnam vs Thailand – Group B – Binan Football Stadium

November 26, 2019 – Philippines vs Myanmar – Group A – Binan Football Stadium

November 29, 2019 – Indonesia vs Vietnam – Group B – Binan Football Stadium

November 29, 2019 – Malaysia vs Philippines – Group A – Binan Football Stadium

December 2, 2019 – Myanmar vs Malaysia – Group A – Binan Football Stadium

December 2, 2019 – Thailand vs Indonesia – Group B – Rizal Memorial Stadium

Knockout stages

December 5, 2019 – Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B – Semifinal 1 – Rizal Memorial Stadium

December 5, 2019 – Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A – Semifinal 2 – Binan Football Stadium

December 8, 2019 – Losers SF1 vs Losers SF 2 – Third-place Play-off – Rizal Memorial Stadium

December 8, 2019 – Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 – Final – Rizal Memorial Stadium