Philippines all-time top scorer Phil Younghusband announces retirement

Former Philippines national team captain and all-time leading goalscorer Phil Younghusband has on Monday announced his retirement from football.

“Thank you to my bosses, my coaches, team mates, competitors and all the supporters who have been part of my journey. See you all soon in a new adventure,” the 32-year-old announced the retirement with a brief social media post.

Born in England, the Chelsea academy graduate represented the Philippines senior national team for the time in 2006 and has since then made over 100 appearances for the Azkals at the international stage including in their maiden appearance at the AFC Asian Cup earlier this year.

Phil is the leading goalscorer in Philippines’ history with 52 goals from 108 international matches.

The attacker moved to Philippines from England in 2008 to play for clubs like San Beda FC, Loyola Meralco Spark and Davao Aguilas.

@PhilYHusband calls it a career! 😭 Younghusband is the country’s top goalscorer with 52. He’s the only Filipino with 50 or more international goals scored. Thank you, LEGEND! 🙌🏻 ⚽️ (📸 / Phil Younghusband’s IG) pic.twitter.com/NzOSrKad83 — Daily Tribune Sports (@TribuneSportsPh) November 18, 2019

Phil’s elder brother James also plays for Philippines national team and is currently plying his trade with Ceres Negros FC.

