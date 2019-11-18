Massive boost for Singapore as two big names included in final squad for 2019 SEA Games

There is a huge fillip for Singapore ahead of the 2019 SEA Games as head coach Fandi Ahmad has named two big names in their final 20-member squad for the multi-sport event.

Former Hougang United forward Faris Ramli, who recently made the switch to Malaysia Super League’s Terengganu FC, and Ikhsan Fandi, who plays for Raufoss IL in Norway, are both included in the Singapore squad that will travel to Philippines.

Ramli, who won the Singapore Premier League 2019 Player of the Year award, is one of the two overage players allowed in the squad along with Warriors FC defender Tajeli Salamat.

🦁⚽ The 20 players who will represent 🇸🇬 in the SEA Games next week! #ONESTRONG 💪 Read more ➡️ https://t.co/fnEooGPUlg pic.twitter.com/iYZFaWFSXX — FAS (@FASingapore) November 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Singapore have also managed to ensure the services of 20-year-old forward Ikhsan for the 30th Southeast Asian Games after negotiations with his Norwegian club Raufoss.

Fandi’s men will depart to Philippines on November 23 before playing their first group stage match in the men’s football competition against Laos on November 26. Singapore are also joined by Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam in Group B of the SEA Games.

Singapore’s 20-member squad for SEA Games 2019

GOALKEEPERS: Kenji Rusydi (Young Lions), Zharfan Rohaizad (Young Lions)

DEFENDERS: Irfan Fandi (BG Pathum United), Irfan Najeeb (Young Lions), Jordan Vestering (Hougang United), Ryhan Stewart (Warriors FC), Syahrul Sazali (Young Lions), Tajeli Salamat (Warriors FC), Lionel Tan (Young Lions), Zulqarnaen Suzliman (Young Lions)

MIDFIELDERS: Haiqal Pashia (Young Lions), Hami Syahin (Home United), Jacob Mahler (Young Lions), Joshua Pereira (Young Lions), Naqiuddin Eunos (Young Lions), Nur Luqman (Young Lions), Saifullah Akbar (Young Lions), Shah Shahiran (Tampines Rovers)

FORWARDS: Faris Ramli(Terengganu FC), Ikhsan Fandi (Raufoss IL)