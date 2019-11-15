Vietnam star Doan Van Hau nominated for AFC Youth player of the year 2019

Vietnam national team starlet Doan Van Hau added another feather to his cap after an unprecedented calendar year 2019. AFC nominated the SC Heerenveen full back in the AFC Youth Player of the Year category for their annual awards today.

The 20-year old from Hung Ha has been slotted amongst esteemed company including, Japan’s Hiroki Abe, who recently secured a headline-grabbing move to FC Barcelona, and South Korea’s, Lee Kang-In who graduated to La Liga side Valencia’s first-team squad this year.

The AFC Annual Awards 2019 will be held in Hong Kong with the date yet to be announced. Doan is the only ASEAN player representative across all seven individual categories. However, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) is among three nominees for the AFC President Recognition Awards for Grassroots Football (Developing). The other candidates for the category include the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and The Hong Kong Football Association LTD.

On loan from Hanoi FC, Doan Van Hau has been plying his trade for SC Heerenveen’s subsidiary outfit, Jong Heerenveen, making two appearances for them so far. The 20-year old also starred for Vietnam during the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers after defeating higher-ranked United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their fourth-round encounter. The unbeaten Golden Dragons currently sit on top of Group G with 3 victories and 1 draw.