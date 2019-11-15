India’s Ashalata Devi shortlisted for AFC women’s player of the year 2019

The 2019 Asian season is coming to an end, with the AFC Champions League set to conclude on November 24. As is the case every year, the Asian Football Confederation has shortlisted several players, both male and female, for their end of the season awards. India’s Ashalata Devi is up for a big one!

Indian Women’s Football star Ashalata Devi has been shortlisted for 2019 AFC Player of the Year (Women) award. The Sethu FC star enjoyed a stellar season for both club and country and was subsequently named India’s Player of the Year (Women) for the season.

Devi’s contribution at the international level was crucial to India’s resurgence. The Blue Tigresses made it all the way through to the 2020 Olympics qualifiers round 2 and won the SAFF Championship with Devi playing a key role. On a club level, the defender helped her side, Sethu FC, win the Indian Women’s League.

However, Devi will face tough competition for the crown. She is up against Li Ying of China and Saki Kumagai of Japan for the mantle od the AFC Player of the Year.

Noth Li and Kumagai guided their respective national teams to the round of 16 stage at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Kumagai, meanwhile, also helped her club side, Lyon, to win their fourth straight UEFA Women’s Champions League title and was nominated for BBC’s World Women’s Footballer of the Year award.