2019 SEA Games: Men’s football full schedule, time table, where to watch, live stream in PDF

As many as 11 Southeast Asian nations will fight each other to finish on the podium when the men’s football competition in the 2019 SEA Games goes on the floor on November 25 in Philippines.

The competing nations have been split into two groups during a group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10. The Rizal Memorial Stadium and the City of Imus Grandstand will host the matches in the tournament.

Though the men’s tournament is an U-22 tournament for players born on or after January 1, 1997, all teams can field a maximum of two overage players in their 20-member final squads.

Thailand are the defending champions of the men’s football in SEA Games having defeated hosts Malaysia 1-0 in the gold medal match at Shah Alam Stadium back in 2017.

2019 SEA Games – Men’s football competition – Schedule, Fixtures

Group Stages

November 25, 2019 – Malaysia vs Myanmar – Group A

November 25, 2019 – Philippines vs Cambodia – Group A

November 25, 2019 – Vietnam vs Brunei Darussalam – Group B

November 26, 2019 – Thailand vs Indonesia – Group B

November 26, 2019 – Laos vs Singapore – Group B

November 27, 2019 – Myanmar vs Philippines – Group A

November 27, 2019 – Cambodia vs Timor-Leste – Group A

November 28, 2019 – Vietnam vs Laos – Group B

November 28, 2019 – Brunei Darussalam vs Thailand – Group B

November 28, 2019 – Indonesia vs Singapore – Group B

November 29, 2019 – Timor-Leste vs Myanmar – Group A

November 29, 2019 – Philippines vs Malaysia – Group A

December 1, 2019 – Thailand vs Singapore – Group B

December 1, 2019 – Laos vs Brunei Darussalam – Group B

December 1, 2019 – Vietnam vs Indonesia – Group B

December 2, 2019 – Malaysia vs Timor-Leste – Group A

December 2, 2019 – Myanmar vs Cambodia – Group A

December 3, 2019 – Indonesia vs Brunei Darussalam – Group B

December 3, 2019 – Laos vs Thailand – Group B

December 3, 2019 – Singapore vs Vietnam – Group B

December 4, 2019 – Cambodia vs Malaysia – Group A

December 4, 2019 – Timor-Leste vs Philippines – Group A

December 5, 2019 – Brunei Darussalam vs Singapore – Group B

December 5, 2019 – Indonesia vs Laos – Group B

December 5, 2019 – Vietnam vs Thailand – Group B

Knockout stages

December 7, 2019 – Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B – Semifinal 1

December 7, 2019 – Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A – Semifinal 2

December 10, 2019 – Losers SF1 vs Losers SF 2 – Third-place Play-off

December 10, 2019 – Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 – Final