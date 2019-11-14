Reports: Manchester City star could join Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe after 2019/20 season

Manchester City legend David Silva is set to part ways with the club after the ongoing 2019/20 season and reports have emerged that the Spaniard might join former Spain teammate Andres Iniesta in Japan. The ex-Barcelona midfielder currently plays for Vissel Kobe in J-League alongside David Villa, who will hang up his boots after this season.

According to reports in El Chiringuito TV, Silva is in talks with the Japanese side for a summer move but the deal is still far from being finalised. The 33-year-old has been linked with a move to MLS in the past as well with reports claiming that David Beckham might be interested in getting Silva on board for Inter Miami.

🚨 NOTICIA #JUGONES | DAVID SILVA está negociando con el VISSEL KOBE. 🇯🇵 Los japoneses quieren que sea el SUSTITUTO DE VILLA. Información de @JSuarezSexta. pic.twitter.com/BbdC4jTuBN — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 13, 2019

Though the Manchester City midfielder is yet to arrive on a decision with respect to the club he wants to join, he has clarified in the past that he will leave the club after a nine-year association where he won four Premier League titles.

“Obviously, it’s difficult [to leave after so many years]. It’s been a long time, but all good things come to an end.

“I want it to be this way, at a great level. The club has changed a lot. Every year, the team and the club have improved. That’s why lasting here for a long time and playing regularly is really difficult. For that reason, I’m very pleased for what I have achieved during my time here.

“Life goes on, we’ll see. I don’t know what I will do yet. I’ll take some time to relax and then I’ll think about it,” he said in September as per Manchester Evening News.