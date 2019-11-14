Asian Football |

Reports: Manchester City star could join Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe after 2019/20 season

Andres Iniesta of Vissel Kobe

Manchester City legend David Silva is set to part ways with the club after the ongoing 2019/20 season and reports have emerged that the Spaniard might join former Spain teammate Andres Iniesta in Japan. The ex-Barcelona midfielder currently plays for Vissel Kobe in J-League alongside David Villa, who will hang up his boots after this season.

According to reports in El Chiringuito TV, Silva is in talks with the Japanese side for a summer move but the deal is still far from being finalised. The 33-year-old has been linked with a move to MLS in the past as well with reports claiming that David Beckham might be interested in getting Silva on board for Inter Miami.

 

Though the Manchester City midfielder is yet to arrive on a decision with respect to the club he wants to join, he has clarified in the past that he will leave the club after a nine-year association where he won four Premier League titles.

“Obviously, it’s difficult [to leave after so many years]. It’s been a long time, but all good things come to an end.

“I want it to be this way, at a great level. The club has changed a lot. Every year, the team and the club have improved. That’s why lasting here for a long time and playing regularly is really difficult. For that reason, I’m very pleased for what I have achieved during my time here.

“Life goes on, we’ll see. I don’t know what I will do yet. I’ll take some time to relax and then I’ll think about it,” he said in September as per Manchester Evening News.

