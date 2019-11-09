AFF Awards 2019: Vietnam duo Nguyen Quan Hai, Park Hang-seo win top honours

Vietnam national team head coach Park Hang-seo and attacker Nguyen Quang Hai have won top honours in the AFF Awards 2019 held in Hanoi on Friday.

The AFF Awards organised by ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) and hosted by Vietnam Football Federation this year is conducted to recognise and celebrate the achievements of the players and officials from the 12 AFF member associations.

Vietnam and Hanoi FC attacking midfielder Quang Hai won the men’s Player of the Year honour at the awards night while Thailand’s Pitsamai Sornsai won the women’s Player of the Year award.

South Korean tactician Park, who signed a new contract with Vietnam this week after helping them win the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 last year, was named the Coach of the Year in men’s category.

Nuengrutai Srathongvian who led Thailand at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and will take over at Thai League 1 outfit Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC next season, was named the Coach of the Year among women.

Suphanat Mueanta, the Buriram United forward who became the youngest to score for Thailand and also the youngest to net in the AFC Champions League history, was named the Youth Player of the Year.

Vietnam was picked as the AFF Men’s National Team of the Year while Thailand was selected as the AFF Women’s National Team of the Year. Indonesia’s PSSI won the award for the Member Association of the Year.

AFF Awards 2019 – Overview

AFF Assistant Referee of the Year (Men): Ronnie Koh Min Kiat (Singapore)

AFF Assistant Referee of the Year (Women): SupawanHinthong (Thailand)

AFF Referee of the Year (Men): Sivakorn Pu-Udom (Thailand)

AFF Referee of the Year (Women): Katherine Margaret Jacewicz (Australia)

AFF Youth Player of the Year: Suphanat Mueanta (Thailand)

AFF Futsal Team of the Year: Thailand

AFF Futsal Player of the Year: Tran Van Vu (Vietnam)

AFF Member Association of the Year: Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI)

AFF National Team of the Year (Men): Vietnam

AFF National Team of the Year (Women): Thailand

AFF Best Goal of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Muhammad Syahmi Safari (semifinals against Thailand)

AFF Coach of the Year (Men): Park Hang Seo (Vietnam)

AFF Coach of the Year (Women): Nuengrutai Srathongvian (Thailand)

AFF Player of the Year (Men): Nguyen Quang Hai (Vietnam)

AFF Player of the Year (Women): Pitsamai Sornsai (Thailand)

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Best 11

GOALKEEPER: Dang Van Lam (Vietnam)

DEFENDERS: Muhammad Syahmi Safari (Malaysia), Que Ngoc Hai (Vietnam), Muhammad Safuwan Baharudin (Singapore), Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri (Thailand)

MIDFIELDERS: Stephan Schrock (Philippines), Mohamed Syamer Kutty (Malaysia), Sanrawat Dechmitr (Thailand), Riko Simanjuntak (Indonesia)

FORWARDS: Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (Malaysia), Nguyen Quang Hai (Vietnam)