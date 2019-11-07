Manchester City superstar could join Chanathip Songraksin at Consadole Sapporo – Reports

Thailand international Chanathip Songkrasin could soon be joined by one of world football’s biggest stars at Japanese top division club Consadole Sapporo.

According to reports from Japan, J1 League outfit Consadole are in hot pursuit of Manchester City midfielder David Silva with the intention of convincing him to join their squad for next season.

Former Spain international Silva extended his stay in Premier League for a year at the end of last season, but has previously said that the 2019-20 season will be his last with City — the club he joined back in 2010.

The 33-year-old has also insisted that that he would not be joining another Premier League side making him a target of several clubs including new Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami CF.

However, Consadole are fancying their chances of signing the Spaniard whose mother reportedly has Japanese ancestry.

Japanese media are reporting that Consadole Sapporo are favourites to sign the City star and have already started negotiations with Silva’s representatives, while Vissel Kobe, that features the likes of David Villa and Andres Iniesta, have also been mentioned as interested.

Consadole are currently seventh in the Japanese top division 16 points behind league leaders Kashima Antlers and FC Tokyo. Chanathip’s side also reached the final of the J.League Cup this year where they lost to Kawasaki Frontale in penalty shootouts.