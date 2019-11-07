Vietnam held to 1-1 draw by India in second international friendly match

Vietnam women’s national team were held to a 1-1 draw by India in an international friendly match at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi.

In the second of the two friendly matches between the countries this week, Thai Thi Thao gave the home side the 1-0 lead in the 39th minute. But, Indian women restored parity in the 57th minute through Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu.

Kickoff! The 2⃣ @FIFAcom Friendly is now underway 👟🏐 India XI: Aditi Chauhan (GK); Roja Devi, Ashalata Devi (C), Sweety Devi, Ranjana Chanu; Sangita Basfore, Ratanbala Devi, Daya Devi; Sanju, Dangmei Grace, Bala Devi#VIEIND ⚔ #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/qRmuLU1NA0 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 6, 2019

The Golden Girls had defeated India 3-0 in the first international friendly between the two sides on November 3.

The friendly matches are acting as warm up games for the Vietnamese women who will take part in the 30th edition of the Southeast Asian Games in Philippines which starts later this month.



Vietnam, coached by Mai Duc Chung, will leave for Japan where they will begin a 10-day training camp on November 11. Defending champions Vietnam will return from Japan on November 20 before leaving for the SEA Games where they will face Thailand and Indonesia in group stages.

(Photo credit: Vietnam Football Federation)