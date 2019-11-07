WATCH: Cong Phuong and Kawin Thamsatchanan face off in STVV vs OH Leuven friendly in Belgium

Vietnam forward Nguyen Cong Phuong and Thailand goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan came up against each other in a friendly match between Sint Truidense VV and Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

The two ASEAN superstars are plying their trade in Belgium with Cong Phuong having moved to Jupiler Pro League side STVV on loan in July 2019 while Kawin is into his second season in Europe with OH Leuven.

However, neither Cong Phuong nor Kawin are having the best of times in Belgium at the moment with them struggling to find a place in the first teams of their respective clubs.

Kawin was the first-choice goalkeeper at second division outfit Leuven last season, but has been displaced by Belgian shot-stopper Laurent Henkinet this season following an injury to the Thai custodian.

And it is under these circumstances that the two stars faced each other in a friendly match between the club’s reserve squads on Wednesday.

It was Kawin’s OH Leuven who recorded a 2-1 win over Cong Phuong’s Sint Truidense in the friendly match with both the Thailand goalkeeper and Vietnam striker playing the match.

Kawin and Cong Phuong are expected to be part of the Thailand and Vietnam squads respectively for their crunch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties this month. Both the countries who are topping Group G of the qualifiers are to face each other on November 19.