Asian champions Japan, Australia crash out of FIFA U17 World Cup 2019

Japan and Australia have crashed out of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 in Brazil after tasting defeats in their Round of 16 fixtures on Wednesday.

2018 AFC U16 Championship winners Japan were hoping to book a quarterfinal showdown with Korea Republic as they faced CONCACAF champions Mexico, but the Samurai Blue were handed a 2-0 defeat by the North Americans at the Estadio Bezerrao in Gama.

Mexico pulled ahead in the second half when Eugenio Pizzuto scored in the 57th minute before Santiago Munoz sealed the 2-0 win in the 74th minute as the Mexicans progressed to the quarterfinals to face the South Koreans.

AFC’s other representative, Australia, also were knocked out in the first knockout stage after a 4-0 defeat to France.

Stade de Reims forward Nathanael Mbuku scored a hattrick for the French against a 10-man Joeys before Enzo Millot completed the 4-0 win three minutes from time.

✅🇲🇽

✅🇪🇸

✅🇧🇷

✅🇫🇷 📺 See the key moments from the matchday 🔑 🏆 #U17WC — #U17WC 🇧🇷⚽️ (@FIFAcom) November 7, 2019

Hosts Brazil advanced to the quarterfinals after a 3-2 win over Chile while Spain defeated Senegal 2-1 to set up a quarterfinal clash against France.

Ecuador will face Italy while Paraguay face Argentina in the remaining Round of 16 fixtures on Wednesday.

(Photo credit: FIFA)