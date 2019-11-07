Cambodia coach Keisuke Honda signs for Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem

Cambodia coach and former AC Milan midfielder Keisuke Honda has signed for Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem. Honda confirmed his move to the Netherlands in a video posted on his Twitter and Instagram handles.
The 33-year-old joins Vitesse on a contract till the end of the ongoing 2019/20 season. He revealed that he plans to play in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics next year and for that, he needs to get more minutes under his belt. Honda’s parted ways with A-League side Melbourne Victory earlier this year in July.
“It has been a while since I played soccer in the Netherlands. Hopefully the football fans in the Netherlands still remember me. Anyway, I will do everything to impress the fields. I want to be important for the team and look forward to playing in the stadium and for the fans. It is also a nice extra that after VVV-Venlo I can again play in the yellow-black,” Honda told the Dutch side’s website.
The midfielder has previously played for VVV-Venlo in the Eredivisie between January 2008 and 2010.
I have decided new place for playing next.
プレイするクラブ決めました！
I’m excited to play in Holland again! See you at stadium! @MijnVitesse
オランダのフィテッセでプレーします！さー気張ってきます！ pic.twitter.com/2jbJOrPOeL
🇯🇵 Welkom bij de club @kskgroup2017
▶️ https://t.co/hJjtzuMfRG#Vitesse pic.twitter.com/qZZ6Dj766I
🔜🔙 in @GelreDome
We’ll take care of Keisuke @VVVVenlo 🤗
Tot 22 december in Arnhem! #Vitesse pic.twitter.com/sZZzzYFGMH
Image Courtesy: Vitesse Twitter